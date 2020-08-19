Watch: Rohit Shetty's old video on Sara Ali Khan's 'struggle' goes viral

Several star-kids have been on the radar of furious netizens ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The nepotism debate may have started with Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, but it only gained momentum after Bollywood bigwigs were accused of sabotaging Rajput’s career. As the raging debate on nepotism in Indian cinema continues, an old video of filmmaker Rohit Shetty talking about Sara Ali Khan's 'struggles' is going viral on the internet.

The video is from 'The Kapil Sharma Show', when Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh had arrived for the promotions of 'Simmba'. In the clip, the 'Golmaal' director can be heard talking about his first meet with the diva. Saif Ali Khan's daughter had walked alone to the his office and folded her hands in front of him, saying, "Sir please mujhe kaam dedo", says Rohit.

A user shared the video on the micro-blogging app with the caption: "Anyone looking to make a debut in Bollywood, just go to Rohit Shetty's office and fold your hands and ask for work..!!"