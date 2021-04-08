Watch: Riteish Deshmukh's hilarious acceptance speech for 'not being nominated' for Best Actor at Filmfare

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has been treating fans with his rib-tickling posts, keeping up with the trend, on Thursday posted a rib-tickling video in which he was seen delivering an acceptance speech for 'NOT' being nominated in the 'Best Actor' category of Filmfare Awards.

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and put out a video in which he is seen all suited up on the stage. The video sees Riteish dressed in a tuxedo and the actor looks handsome as he delivers the 'acceptance speech.' In the video, he says, "Last but not least, I wanna thank me! I wanna thank me for believing in me!!!" He delivers the speech as he smiles and winks into the camera.