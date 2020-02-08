Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others have a blast at Sharad Kelkar's daughter's birthday

Actor Sharad Kelkar who's basking in the success of his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', threw an extravagant birthday party for his 6-year-old daughter Kesha. Bollywood celebrities and several television personalities attended Kesha's funfair themed birthday party.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Surveen Chawla, Manish Paul, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina, Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were among the others who attended Sharad Kelkar's party. The videos from the funfilled birthday bash are going viral on the internet and celebrities can be seen having a blast with their lil' munchkins.

Sharad Kelkar, wife Kreeti and daughter Kesha can be seen posing with the Deshmukhs and their boys. Kreeti and Kesha decided to channel their inner princesses in sparkling gowns and a tiaras.