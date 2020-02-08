Watch: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others have a blast at Sharad Kelkar's daughter's birthday

Actor Sharad Kelkar who's basking in the success of his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', threw an extravagant birthday party for his 6-year-old daughter Kesha. Bollywood celebrities and several television personalities attended Kesha's funfair themed birthday party.
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Surveen Chawla, Manish Paul, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina, Jai Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were among the others who attended Sharad Kelkar's party. The videos from the funfilled birthday bash are going viral on the internet and celebrities can be seen having a blast with their lil' munchkins.
Sharad Kelkar, wife Kreeti and daughter Kesha can be seen posing with the Deshmukhs and their boys. Kreeti and Kesha decided to channel their inner princesses in sparkling gowns and a tiaras.
In another video, Genelia can be seen having a blast as she sits on hubby Ritiesh's shoulder while posing for a picture. Famous television host Manish Paul and actor Hussain Kuwajerwala can also be seen in the video.
Television's favourite couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were present at the bash with Khushi and Rajveer.
Actress Surveen Chawla also attended the party with her daughter Eva.
In the other videos, Riteish, Hussain and Manish can be seen having a great time as they engage in some fun games and dance their hearts out. Here are the inside videos from Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha's birthday:
