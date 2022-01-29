Watch: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik injures leg; Sushant Singh Rajput fans call it 'karma'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was seen exiting a clinic with a cast on his leg as he used a walker to get inside the car.

Rhea was also photographed accompanying him.

While the cause of Showik’s injury remains unknown, fans of Rhea’s late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, trolled the former calling it “karma.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His demise led to series of development including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

While the actress was accused of abetting Sushant's suicide and misappropriating his funds leading to her arrest, her brother was detained in connection with a drugs case related to the death of Rajput.

Rhea walked out on bail from Mumbai's Byculla jail on October 7, 2020, while Showik was granted bail on December 2, 2020.

At the end of 2021, Rhea took to Instagram and posted a smiling photograph of herself. She also stated that 2021 had been a year full of 'healing' and 'pain' for her.

"You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, film-wise, Rhea was last seen in 'Chehre'. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.

