Watch: Rhea Chakraborty asks paps not to follow her, brother Showik as they step out for the first time after bail in SSR drugs case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, stepped out for the first time after their bail, on Sunday. The sibling duo are reportedly looking for a new residence in Mumbai's Bandra area.
Rhea and Showik were captured by the shutter bugs when they were house hunting.
The 'Jalebi' actress once again made a strong statement through her sartorial choice as she opted for a pink t-shirt with the quote, "Love is power."
In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, when a paparazzo asks the actress to pose for a picture, an irked Rhea is heard saying, "Please don't follow us."
This comes days after her close friend and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery confirmed that the Rhea Chakraborty is all set to resume work in 2021.
In an interview, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”
“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.
