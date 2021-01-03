Watch: Rhea Chakraborty asks paps not to follow her, brother Showik as they step out for the first time after bail in SSR drugs case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, stepped out for the first time after their bail, on Sunday. The sibling duo are reportedly looking for a new residence in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Rhea and Showik were captured by the shutter bugs when they were house hunting.

The 'Jalebi' actress once again made a strong statement through her sartorial choice as she opted for a pink t-shirt with the quote, "Love is power."

Check out the pictures here: