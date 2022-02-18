Watch: Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar groove to Bollywood songs at Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar's Mehendi ceremony

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 19 in Khandala.

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Mumbai and several family members, guests and friends were spotted at Farhan's Bandra residence on Thursday evening as they arrived for the Mehendi ceremony.

Shbana Azmi, Amrita Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty and others attended the ceremony.

According to several inside photos and videos, bridesmaids Rhea and Anusha can be seen grooving to Bollywood songs at Shibani and Farhan's Mehendi ceremony.

Rhea and Anusha twinned in yellow outfits for the ceremony. A video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows them giving a fun dance performance as they grooved to 'Gallan Goodiyaan' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'.

Farhan's house was all decked up with lights ahead of his wedding with Shibani.

According to a report in India Today, Shibani's friends threw a special mehendi party for her on February 17. Now, the shaadi squad is ready for an exciting sangeet ceremony. Shibani's friends have planned the songs and dance sequences. Rhea Chakraborty, who is a close friend of Shibani, will perform at the bride-to-be's sangeet. Farhan will also perform a special song for his lady love.

In an earlier interview, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar said that the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being taken care of by the wedding planners. He also added that due to the pandemic, the event is set to be an intimate one with close friends and family. He emphasised that it will be a simple affair and that even the invites haven’t been sent out yet.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for over four years. Shibani has even tattooed Farhan's name on her beck. They often treat their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:59 AM IST