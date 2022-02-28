Watch: Rhea Chakraborty accidentally drops earphones worth Rs 24,900 at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had a difficult 2020, is getting back to business. The stunning diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from her professional commitments.

However, in a video shared on social media, Rhea can be seen accidentally dropping her luxury earphones while taking off her mask for the paparazzi.

Watch the video below.

For those unversed, the earphones are reportedly Apple Airpods Pro that cost around Rs 24,900.

Chakraborty is picking up pieces and 'rhenewing' her life after all the controversy that she was surrounded with during the last two years.

Last week, the actress took to her Instagram handle to post lovely pictures of her in a beautiful yellow lehenga. She wrote in the caption, "Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew". She added sparkling emojis to the caption.

She was also spotted at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, as well as other ceremonies and intimate parties.

Earlier, Rhea had posted about resuming work after two years.

She wrote an inspirational message in the caption. It read, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times.No matter what, the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP! #rhenew #gratitude."

She was last seen in the Rumy Jafry directorial, 'Chehre', which boasted of actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi among others.

