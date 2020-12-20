Watch: Raveena Tandon shakes a leg to Yashraj Mukhate's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' remix with daughter Rasha

Musician Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with his mashups on the quirkiest lines by viral personalities, recently dropped another track. The remix features former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who headlined for her famous 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' line in the reality show.

On Saturday, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself and her daughter Rasha dancing to the viral remix. The video also features her pets.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!”

Check it out here: