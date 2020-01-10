Watch: Ranveer Singh's reaction to a fan's 'Ranveerian' tattoo is winning hearts

Before jetting off to Gujarat for the second schedule of his upcoming comedy film, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer Singh graced the premiere of 'Chhapaak'. The actor once again proved that he is a perfect husband by supporting his wife Deepika Padukone and being there for the premiere of her ambitious project.

While DeepVeer's PDA at the carpet made headlines yesterday, another video that's doing rounds on the internet, shows Ranveer's interaction with a fan. In the video, Ranveer can be seen gracing the event with a grand entry as fans cheer for him. Ranveer who's waving and giving flying kisses to his fans then notices a special fan who has a 'Ranveerian' tattoo on the back of his shoulder. The actor gives him a warm hug and shares a brief fan moment.

Watch the video here: