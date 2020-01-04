Watch: Ranveer Singh turns into 'Angrezo Ke Zamaane Ke Jailer' from Sholay

Ranveer Singh revived an iconic film character played by veteran character actor Asrani in an outstanding video in which he is seen dressed up as a jailer!

Asrani played the role of the jailer in the cult classic Sholay. His hilarious acting made his character iconic and the ‘Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer’ is considered as one of the most loved characters of Hindi cinema. Ranveer in his unique impersonation of Asrani nailed it to perfection.