Watch Ranveer Singh turn into iconic singer Elvis Presley for his next project

Ranveer Singh recently returned from the London, after wrapping up the first schedule of ‘83. The actor also spent some time with wife Deepika Padukone aboard, to relax before returning home, since he is already into work mode again.

Known for his funky and unusual avatars, Ranveer was once again spotted in rather shocking outfit, and this time it was for a shoot. The actor was seen recreating the legendary singer Elvis Presley’s avatar while shooting for an upcoming project in a college in Mumbai. A video leaked from the sets which shows Ranveer gearing up for a shot and getting into his character.

Take a look: