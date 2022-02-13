Watch: Ranveer Singh joins Alia Bhatt for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions, dances with her on 'Dholida'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotions of her much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi, was recently joined by actor Ranveer Singh.

On Saturday night, Alia was seen promoting the film's first song 'Dholida' which was released on February 10. Much to the surprise of the actress, her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh also joined her during the promotions.

Alia took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of her shaking a leg with Ranveer on 'Dholida'.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "also look who graced us with his star presence". The two actors recreated the hook step together as Ranveer was seen in casual attire whereas Alia looked gorgeous in her white floral saree.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in a pivotal roles.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The film is slated to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer will be reuniting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' after the duo starred in Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster hit 'Gully Boy'.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:29 AM IST