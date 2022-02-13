Watch: Ranveer Singh is all praise for Ram Charan and Jr NTR's 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seems to be a big fan of S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' as he couldn't stop himself from sharing his excitement during a live session.

'RRR' will soon be hitting the theaters. The trailers have ignited the heat in the audience.

The film has hyped the audience's excitement with its energetic song 'Naatu Naatu'. The lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have set energetic performance on the song. Ever since the song released, it has been trending on all platforms.

Ranveer, during his live session on social media, played 'Naatu Naatu song' and was seen vibing on its crazy and energetic music.

Megastar CHIRANJEEVI proudly shared the post with Ranveer's quote on the same saying :

“#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial

Ranveer seems to be a big fan of RRR and is extremely excited for its release.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:03 PM IST