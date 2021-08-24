Watch: Ranveer Singh grooves to 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' for Deepika Padukone at his mom's birthday party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out with their family to celebrate Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavani's birthday on Sunday.

The actor looked dapper, while his ladylove Deepika shone bright in red and black. Post the birthday party, Ranveer and Deepika also came out to pose for the shutterbugs.

Now, several inside videos of the birthday party have surfaced online.

In the videos, the 'Padmaavat' actor can be seen grooving to several Bollywood songs.

In one of the videos, he can be seen dancing to 'Khalibali' with his dad.

A video of the actor grooving to his hit song 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', from his film 'Befikre', for Deepika is also making the rounds of social media.

Another video shows Ranveer in a white vest and a pair of ripped jeans dancing with his mother.

While the actor danced, Deepika sat beside their family members and watched him with a smile of her face.

Take a look at the videos here:

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, while Deepika recently wrapped her untitled Shakun Batra movie.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 12:17 PM IST