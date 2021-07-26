Watch: Ranveer Singh gives his 'jaan' MS Dhoni a tight hug during a friendly football in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and former Indian national cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who are part of the All-Stars Football Club, were spotted playing football together at a stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

After their gaming session, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Dhoni. The duo can be seen sitting on the ground and sharing a light moment.

In his post, the actor showered love on Dhoni, indicating that how much he admires the legendary cricketer.