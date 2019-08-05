Watch Ranveer Singh get a peck on the cheek after giving a rose to a lady

London: Ranveer Singh is in London these days, and a video of the Bollywood star on his knees, offering a rose to an old lady in a wheelchair, is charming fans on social media. In return, the lady is seen kissing the actor on his cheek.

Ranveer was in London's Southhall area, and it did not take long for the local fans to recognise him. A mini frenzy ensued as fans gathered around, but the actor patiently shook hands with them.

He looked dapper in a deep blue suit, and many fans took the opportunity to shoot videos and selfies with him, which they then posted on social media.

Southhall is predominantly an area populated by Londoners of Indian and Pakistani origin, and soon a few fans were seen playing 'dhol' to celebrate the actor's presence in their midst.

A particular video that has gone viral shows Ranveer giving a pink rose to an old lady in a wheelchair. The lady was waiting to meet him, among the crowd, and the actor knelt before her and offered her the flower.