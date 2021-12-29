Watch: Ranveer Singh breaks down as he talks about response for '83', says 'never received so much love before'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is being lauded for his performance in Kabir Khan's '83', recently broke down after talking about the response for the film.

Ranveer essays the role of legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama, based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about the overwhelming response he has been receiving and even got emotional while talking about the appreciation that has been coming his way.

After breaking down, Ranveer said that he doesn't like to cry publicly and if it happens, he feels embarrassed about it later. Ranveer further stated that cries too easily nowadays and he believes it is because of what he is seeing happening around the world due to the pandemic.

Further talking about his experience, Ranveer added that '83' still makes him emotional. He called it an 'absolute avalanche', adding that the love coming his way is a 'wave' and 'tsunami'.

He said that he is overwhelmed and I feels like it's a miracle that he became an actor.

Ranveer went on to say that he has done good movies and has played some memorable characters but he 'never received so much love before'.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actress Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.

'83' has been receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. It also stars Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa and others.

