Watch: Ranveer, Deepika, Ajay Devgn celebrate 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films with a special video

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday completed 25 years in Indian Cinema.

To mark the special day, actor Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Bhansali in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', took to Twitter to congratulate him. He said that he loves to work with the filmmaker as his passion and dedication is infectious.

"Hey Sanjay, Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you," he tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of Bhansali productions also shared a note to mark the special day along with a video that features glimpses of the iconic films of the director.

From 'Devdas' and 'Black' to 'Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani', the video has scenes and powerful dialogues from the films of Bhansali.

