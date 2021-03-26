Watch: Rani Mukerji makes a rare appearance with short hair as she arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who was last photographed by the paparazzi during the promotions of her 2019 film ‘Mardaani 2’ made a rare appearance on Thursday evening.
Rani stepped out to visit Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita on her birthday. As she arrived at their residence, the paparazzi clicked pictures where the actress is seen in a brand-new avatar.
Unlike her signature long locks, Mukerji sported her new haircut with tresses up to her shoulders.
Check out the pictures and video below.
On work front, Rani will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Besides that, she will also feature in a new film titled 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The film was announced on her 43rd birthday, earlier this week.
'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' talks about a mother's battle against a country. Currently in the pre-production stage, the film will be helmed by Ashima Chibber.
Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said: "There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there."
"It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to. Chibber's vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told," she added.
The film backed by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment is expected to hit the floors soon.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)