Watch: Randeep Hooda sweats it out to take on Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

We already told you that Randeep Hooda is set to play the baddie in Salman Khan‘s forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was announced only a few days back, and fans can’t contain the excitement already! The film has rolled, and the actors are busy rocking the show. One prime example is Randeep, who is working very, very hard to get the villain’s physique right.

He took to social media to share a workout video from the gym wherein he is seen performing an intense round of leg-press. Dressed in red t-shirt and black shorts, he seems to be thoroughly enjoying his sweat-out session. ‘640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai @beingsalmankhan आप कितना प्रेस की रहे हो ब्रधर ???? Giving it my best, this is my #mondaymotivation. What is yours?,’ he wrote. Now that’s a valid question. We’d love to see Salman’s workout videos too!