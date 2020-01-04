Watch: Ranbir Kapoor safely escorts Alia Bhatt from the fans gathered at the airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who had flown away from the city for their New Year break returned to Mumbai last night. The couple was spotted at the airport in the wee hours of Thursday. The duo was greeted by paparazzi and eager fans that were waiting to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Despite the enthusiastic crowd, the two actors walked out calmly, with Ranbir safely escorting Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra duo had security personnel guarding them across the airport but Ranbir had to intervene a few times to keep the fans at a safe distance from Alia. Ranbir Kapoor even clicked selfie with a few fans before getting into the car with Alia to leave.