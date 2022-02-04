Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recreates GF Alia Bhatt's namaste pose from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' as he greets paps

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-delayed magnum opus, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has finally been unveiled on Friday.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Meanwhile, along with fans, the trailer has also impressed Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mom, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor shared the intriguing trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Ufffff outstanding" with starry-eyes and raising hands emojis. Take a look:

Earlier today, Ranbir was spotted in the city post the trailer launch of the film. He was asked by the shutterbugs to share his reaction for the same. However, the actor simply did a Gangubai-style namaste by lifting up his folded hands.

Alia has also often been spotted doing the same while posing for the paparazzi.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the film narrates the story of Ganga Harjivandas, a girl from Kathiawad who gets sold into prostitution by her suitor. Overcoming a life of adversity, she marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

