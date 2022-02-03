e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Watch: Rajkummar Rao shows off his atrangi dance moves, Bhumi Pednekar calls him the 'next YouTube sensation'

In a recent video, the lead actor of the film is seen in a never-seen-before avatar performing atrangi dance moves on the sets
FPJ Web Desk
Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' has been unveiling a unique story of the relationship of the modern world.

In a recent video, the lead actor of the film is seen in a never-seen-before avatar performing atrangi dance moves on the sets.

'Badhaai Do' songs are all worthy of setting the mood in a party. The film is guaranteed entertainment from all aspects. In a recent video, the lead actor of the film, Rajkumar Rao goes crazy and is seen hovering around the whole set performing atrangi and funny dance moves.

The cast goes laughing madly having seen Raj's this avatar. Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni described it as being like a fish whereas co-star Bhumi Pednekar called him 'the next YouTube sensation'.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

'Badhaai Do' releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
