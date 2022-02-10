Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar share a special video ahead of 'Badhaai Do' release

One of the most celebrated movies of this month 'Badhaai Do' is finally coming to the theaters. The cast is super excited to bring a unique love story in this season of love.

On Thursday, the makers shared a video where Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are seen calling the audience to the theaters.

'Badhaai Do' is undoubtedly a much-awaited movie of this month. Keeping up with the pace of audience excitement, the makers revealed a video where super excited Rajkummar and Bhumi urge the audience to book their tickets as the film is all set to release tomorrow.

With this video, Junglee pictures torched the excitement of fans and guaranteed unmatched entertainment in this season of love.

Since the trailer is out, The movie has made a buzz in the audience for its unique story. The songs of the movie are also loved by the audience and have proved as a trends setter in this season. The film is a full package family entertainer.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

'Badhaai Do' releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:58 PM IST