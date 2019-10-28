Watch: Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor pay ultimate tribute to Govinda with 'Ankhiyo se Goli Maare'

The Diwali fever is still on and the temperature is soaring. A video from the Kapoor Diwali bash is going around the internet and its surely going to make you tap your feet.

In a video that Ekta Kapoor shared on her Instagram on Sunday, Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor are seen dancing their hearts out to Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s iconic, 'Ankhiyo se Goli Maare.’

The producer shared the video on Instagram and said,’’This had to be shared! I cannot dance but I guess Zumba n my partner in crime r helping! A Diwali get together ( Small one) turns into a floor burning night with my #lsd guy @rajkummar_rao ! #dancingsince2010''

Rajkummar commented saying, "You’re a rockstar Ekta." [sic