Watch: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar take up a 'Couples Challenge' ahead of ‘Badhaai Do’ release

The much-anticipated family entertainer, ‘Badhaai Do’ is all set to release in a few days and the on-screen couple, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar cannot stop giving us goals with their adorable chemistry and sour-sweet banter.

The makers of the film recently released a short video of Bhumi and Rajkummar taking the 'Couples Challenge' and everything about it will definitely get you more pumped for the film as the two keep you engaged with their cute nok-jhok and lots of laughter.

Junglee Pictures wrote with the video, "Don’t know about the challenge, but they surely have won our hearts.

Inki yeh nok-jhok pasand aayi toh #BadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb 2022"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The trailer promises a film that follows the topic of a marriage of convenience as Rajkummar and Bhumi live together as roommates, ensuring a not only a humour and emotion filled journey but also dealing with a socially relevant topic like lavender marriage.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

With Zee Music as it’s music label, the film also offers some foot-tapping chartbusters, which could be witnessed with songs in the trailer that are composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi & Anvita Dutt.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

‘Badhaai Do’ releases on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:30 AM IST