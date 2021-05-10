Watch: Rahul Vohra's wife shares hospital video before his death; blames medical negligence

Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra has reportedly breathed his last owing to Covid-19 complications. He was 35.

Vohra was admitted to Delhi's Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital and undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The news of Vohra's death comes just a day after he posted on Facebook saying he could have been saved had he received proper treatment and he will be born again soon.

Now, his wife Jyoti Tiwari, shared a video of him from the hospital seeking justice and blaming medical negligence.

In the video, Rahul could be seen wearing an oxygen mask as he said, “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na chhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha.”

Translation: This is very valuable in today’s time. Without this, patients suffer. But nothing is coming through this one, nothing at all.

He further stated that whenever he asked for assistance, they would simply avoid it and disappear.

Jyoti wrote in the caption, “Justice for every Rahul. Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye.”

Translation: Everyone knows that my Rahul left us but no one knows how he died. This is the kind of treatment he got. I hope my husband will get justice. Another Rahul should not die in this manner.