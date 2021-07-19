Watch: ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actress Sonnalli Sseygall enjoys Mumbai rains by dancing in a bikini on her terrace

While Sonnalli is indeed a stunning diva, she feels unsatisfied getting only "sexy" roles, which don't explore other aspects of their talent.

Was she okay being objectified? "I wouldn't call it objectify. Maybe that was slightly true in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. But, when you are offered roles like that, I personally don't look at them as objectification, but yes, I do feel that I got type cast. It was not out of choice. It was not that I chose those parts and I only wanted to play glamorous, sexy characters," Sonnalli told IANS.

She says only glamorous characters have kept coming her way: "Somewhere it got broken in 'Highjack' and 'Setters', because of 'Pyar Ka Punchnama 2'. My role in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' 1 was extremely uber glamorous, model type. Also, because I am from a modelling background and I've been a Miss India, so it was easy for Luv sir (Luv Ranjan, director) to see me like that initially.

"It was only in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama 2', that it was broken a little bit, perhaps not in the terms of the look, but character. That's what led to my characters in Highjack and Setters, where I've played a pilot and cop, respectively."

On work front, she will next be seen in Sunny Leone-starrer "Anamika", directed by Vikram Bhatt and also awaits the release of her film "Boondi Raita".