Watch: ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actress Sonnalli Sseygall enjoys Mumbai rains by dancing in a bikini on her terrace

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Sseygall is best known for her roles of the sexy Rhea in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", the hottie Supriya in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and done a glam cameo role in "Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety".
As Mumbai witnessed back-to-back showers, Sonnalli decided to make the most of it by putting on a skimpy bikini and dancing on her terrace.
Sharing her love for the rains in an Instagram reel, the actress wrote, “Isn’t rain the most wonderful thing of nature?! It’s my instant stress buster, mood enhancer and helps me connects with my inner self more deeply
Did you know that rain water has many benefits?
1. Great for hair & skin
2. Balances hormones
3. Relieves stress & anxiety
4. Releases serotonin & endorphins
5. Heals skin rash
6. Helps with ear problems”
While Sonnalli is indeed a stunning diva, she feels unsatisfied getting only "sexy" roles, which don't explore other aspects of their talent.
Was she okay being objectified? "I wouldn't call it objectify. Maybe that was slightly true in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. But, when you are offered roles like that, I personally don't look at them as objectification, but yes, I do feel that I got type cast. It was not out of choice. It was not that I chose those parts and I only wanted to play glamorous, sexy characters," Sonnalli told IANS.
She says only glamorous characters have kept coming her way: "Somewhere it got broken in 'Highjack' and 'Setters', because of 'Pyar Ka Punchnama 2'. My role in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' 1 was extremely uber glamorous, model type. Also, because I am from a modelling background and I've been a Miss India, so it was easy for Luv sir (Luv Ranjan, director) to see me like that initially.
"It was only in 'Pyar Ka Punchnama 2', that it was broken a little bit, perhaps not in the terms of the look, but character. That's what led to my characters in Highjack and Setters, where I've played a pilot and cop, respectively."
On work front, she will next be seen in Sunny Leone-starrer "Anamika", directed by Vikram Bhatt and also awaits the release of her film "Boondi Raita".
