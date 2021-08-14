Watch: Priyanka Chopra's dinner date with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh gets filmed by a fan; video goes viral

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London for the shoot of multiple projects, was recently spotted having lunch with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and filmmaker Paul Feig in the city.

The video from the dinner, which was shot by a fan, quickly went viral on social media platforms. Several photos and videos of the actress with her friends were shared by Priyanka's fanclubs on Instagram.

In the videos, the 'Quantico' star can be seen having an animated conversation with Awkwafina and Paul Feig. They can also be seen posing for group pictures.

While this could have been a casual dinner with friends, many fans on social media have speculated about a potential film with the actors as cast.

Priyanka was recently joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in London. They have been photographed by the paparazzi out and about in the city, going on walks together, enjoying meals at restaurants.

A recent video, shared by one of Priyanka's fan pages on Instagram, showed her and Nick engaging in PDA at a restaurant.

Awkwafina, known for her performance in 'Crazy Rich Asians', will soon be seen in Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' and the 'Legend of the Ten Rings'.

Paul Feig is best known for directing hit comedies such as 'Bridesmaids', 'The Heat' and 'Spy'. On the other hand, Sandra Oh is best known for her roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Killing Eve'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has wrapped her schedule for 'Matrix 4' and 'Text For You'.

She has been filming her upcoming project 'Citadel' in the UK. Backed by 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars 'Game of Thrones' alum Richard Madden.

She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Last week, Priyanka announced her Bollywood project 'Jee Le Zara' with 'Katrina Kaif' and 'Alia Bhatt'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The road-trip movie will be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 03:10 PM IST