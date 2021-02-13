Watch: Priyanka Chopra takes fashion advice from Instagram's popular dog Tika the Iggy

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been on a promotional spree for her published memoir ‘Unfinished’ and film ‘The White Tiger’, has blessed social media with her fashionable looks.

While Priyanka has been styled by American stylist Law Roach, she recently uploaded a video that shows her taking fashion advice from Instagram's popular dog Tika the Iggy.

The Montreal-based Italian greyhound has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

In the video, the former Miss World asks the canine, "Hi Tika I hear you’re the new fashion mogul…can I get your opinion?" To which Tika replies, "I would love nothing more than to help you Priyanka."

Priyanka captioned the video stating, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!