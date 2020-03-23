Watch: Priyanka Chopra joins India from LA to applaud after PM Modi's appeal

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York where she's spending time with her husband, amid the coronavirus pandemic. 'The Sky is Pink' actress still participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew by applauding for the front line workers at 5 PM on Sunday.

Just like other Bollywood celebrities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also came out to express her gratitude to doctors, nurses, armed forces and other essential service providers who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy amid coronavirus outbreak. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen standing in her balcony as she claps. The actress wrote, “People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit.”

Watch the video here: