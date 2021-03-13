Watch: Priyanka Chopra features in Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' music video

The track has been sung by Nick and also features him in the titular role. The song expresses the singer's melancholy of cosmic proportions, reflecting the detached perspective that comes from having spent a year spent in isolation amid great turmoil.

In the video, Nick lands on a desolate planet and takes off on an exploratory mission, but soon becomes frustrated with his surroundings and continual solitude.

The later scenes in the video include his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in hologram form), who offers her hand to Nick in his visions, seemingly prompting him to embark on his jetpack-fueled journey home.

The track's lyrics delve into the COVID-19 pandemic and the anxiety he felt during the 2020 election.

In the video, Nick can be seen singing, "They say it's a phase, it'll change if we vote / And I pray that it will, but I know that it won't / I'm a spaceman. And the numbers are high but we keep going down / 'Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around / I'm a spaceman."

Nick released the audio of 'Spaceman' late last month, as the title track of his next album of the same name, which dropped on Friday as well. The newly-released album 'Spaceman' consists of 11 new songs, including 'This Is Heaven', 'Sexual' and 'Death Do Us Part'.

Nick performed 'Spaceman' for the first time during his recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig on February 27, alongside 'This Is Heaven'.

During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Nick spoke about his new album's concept.

"I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he said.

Nick added, "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

"But it felt like the right thing to start with 'Spaceman' because it is such a stark visual and creative idea to then start the conversation of songs like 'This Is Heaven,' which I'm really excited about. It touches on some of the things I did with 'Jealous' and tracks like that, but in a new way, and just trying to continue to get better and evolve every day, push myself," he added.

Nick on multiple occasions has expressed that the song and the entire album of 'Spaceman' is about his feeling of isolation and his love for Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick revealed that they will be announcing nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday. The Jonas couple will announce nominees in all 23 categories. Scheduled for early February, the Oscars will be held on April 26, this year.