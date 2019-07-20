Watch Priyanka Chopra celebrate birthday with hubby and a five tier cake of his height

Priyanka Chopra recently went to Miami to celebrate her 37th birthday with close friends and family and pictures of the celebration have fans gushing over the beautiful 5 tier cake.

A fan club named ‘J Sisters’ has been sharing some inside pictures of the party that also saw mother Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra and husband Nick Jonas.

The actress can be seen wearing a red dress which also matches her cake. What makes the cake even more special is the glitter, ornate designs and firework candles. Pictures of the husband and wife surrounded by family show much everyone enjoyed. Everyone can be see taking clips from the party.

Priyanka Chopra with the red dress has a tiara on her head with reads 'Birthday Girl'. One of the pictures shows her blowing the fireworks on the cake. Take a look: