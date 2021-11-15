Watch 'Prithviraj' Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's film to release on January 21, 2022

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s much-awaited period drama ‘Prithviraj’ is all set to hit the big screen on January 21, 2022.

This will mark Manushi’s Bollywood debut after she won the title at the global beauty pageant in 2017.

Akshay shared the first teaser of the film in which he plays the titular role, while Manushi essays the role of his wife and Princess of Kannauj, Sanyogita.

He captioned it as, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Dwivedi had earlier said, the film's storyline is based on the epic poem "Prithviraj Raso" by the great poet Chand Bardai.

The film narrates the life of the fearless and mighty King who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori.

Back in June, the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha objected to the name of the movie and termed it an insult to the great ruler.

An effigy of the superstar was burnt in Chandigarh amid demonstrations and slogans against the film.

The protesting outfit demanded change in the title of the film immediately and the script should be approved by senior representatives of the Kshatriya Samaj & screening of the film must also be done before the release while objectionable and distorted facts must be removed.

According to reports the organisation has asserted that the film's title should include the King's full name - 'Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' or 'Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan'.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:21 AM IST