Watch: Prince Narula's prank on wife Yuvika Chaudhary backfires

Actor Prince Narula recently pulled a prank on his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary, but it seems the prank didn't go down well with Yuvika.

Taking to his Instagram, Prince posted a video that shows him playing the prank.

In the video, Yuvika initially listens to Prince attentively. Later, on realising he is playing a prank, a visibly angry Yuvika starts beating him up!