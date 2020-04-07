Watch: Preity Zinta's workout video with Bruna is every pet owner's woe

Actress Dia Mirza also reacted to the video and commented, "Bruno won’t let you finish your routine "

A user wrote, "He’s like don’t work out come let’s play fetch"

Unable to hit the gym amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Preity Zinta has also been using her pet pup Bruno as a weight while performing biceps curls. Earlier, the actress had shared a funny video and claimed this workout increases jaw strength in dogs.

Preity shared the hilarious video on Instagram where she can be seen trying to workout with her dog and wrote: "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls. Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but its a start. This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting"