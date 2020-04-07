Watch: Preity Zinta's workout video with Bruna is every pet owner's woe

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others have been sharing their 'in-house' workout routines with their fans. On Tuesday, Preity Zinta once again took to the photo-sharing app and shared a workout video featuring her pet Bruno. Zinta's little furrball can be seen interrupting the actress's workout session as he tries to get some attention.
Check out the video here:
Actress Dia Mirza also reacted to the video and commented, "Bruno won’t let you finish your routine "
A user wrote, "He’s like don’t work out come let’s play fetch"
Unable to hit the gym amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Preity Zinta has also been using her pet pup Bruno as a weight while performing biceps curls. Earlier, the actress had shared a funny video and claimed this workout increases jaw strength in dogs.
Preity shared the hilarious video on Instagram where she can be seen trying to workout with her dog and wrote: "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls. Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but its a start. This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting"
Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress is also devoting her time for household chores like cooking.
