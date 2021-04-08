Watch: Preity Zinta requests paparazzi to maintain social distancing in viral video

Not to mention, after three days of mild relief, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra scaled a new peak nearing 60,000, deaths touched a new high, Mumbai Metropolitan Region tally crossed a million-mark, while the state notched half-million active cases in the current second-wave of the virus, health officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Preity revealed that several of her family members, including mother and brother, had tested positive for Covid sometime back.

She shared that she felt "helpless and powerless" being away from them as they battled the illness, adding that she is grateful for their recovery.

Sharing a family photo, Preity wrote: "Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital."

"I'm so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don't take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative, I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally, the New Year feels like a Happy New year," she added.