Watch: Pregnant Lisa Haydon grooves to 'Despacito' at a friend's baby shower

'Queen' actress Lisa Haydon, who's expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani, recently attended her friend, Filipina actress Isabelle Daza's baby shower.
The baby shower had a quirky theme as the expecting actresses and their friends were seen enjoying a Pilates session.
Sharing a fun video of herself grooving to Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' with her friends, Lisa wrote, "Might delete this video later lol. BUT I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy!!
"Thanks @isabelledaza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship!"
Sharing more pictures from the baby shower, Isabelle wrote: "pilates & barre for my little baby shower... the best part was hearing all the grunts & seeing all the genuine smiles after... so happy to have made new friends here"
Haydon had announced her pregnancy earlier this month on Instagram.
She had hared a cute video, featuring her son Zack, where she asks him what's inside mommy's tummy.
"So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately," says Lisa in the video.
She adds that she didn't make the announcement earlier because of 'pure laziness.'
When interrupted by her son, the actress says, "So, oh look Zack's come just in time."
"Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?" she asks.
"A baby sister," reveals her son.
"#3 Coming this June," the 'Aisha' actress added in the caption.
Here's the video:
Lisa, who is known for her roles in movies like 'Queen' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016.
The couple welcomed their second child, baby boy Leo, last year in February.