Watch: Porn star Mia Malkova collaborates with Ram Gopal Verma for upcoming film 'Climax'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma had roped in American adult star Mia Malkova in ‘God, Sex and Truth’, in 2018. The filmmaker has now dropped the teaser of their second project together - 'Climax'.
In RGV's upcoming action-thriller, the porn actress will be seen in the lead role. The story of the flick revolves around the adventures of a couple in a 'scary desert'. Ram Gopal Verma took to Twitter to share the teaser of his film and wrote, "Here is the TEASER of CLIMAX starring @MiaMalkova ..It is a scary action packed thriller set in a desert ..A RSR production A @shreyaset presentation ."
In the teaser, the leading lady of 'Climax' can be seen raising the heat in the desert as she flaunts her sexy curves. The boyfriend-girlfriend duo can be seen entering a 'no entry' zone, which leads to a group of masked men chasing them.
The final trailer of RGV's 'Climax' will drop on May 18 at 9:30 PM.
Meanwhile, the filmmaker also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of himself with Mia - where they are seen engrossed in a conversation. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The @MiaMalkova soaking in my directorial instructions for a tense sequence in the action thriller CLIMAX..Teaser releasing in 2 hours at 5 PM @shreyaset"
On Thursday, announcing the teaser release, RGV tweeted: "With the curses of the CORONA and the blessings of the LOCKDOWN, Me and @MiaMalkova are releasing the teaser of our film CLIMAX tmrw 14th May at 5 PM. It is a RSR production in association with @Shreyaset. Details will be out Soon #CLIMAX"
