Watch: Porn star Mia Malkova collaborates with Ram Gopal Verma for upcoming film 'Climax'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma had roped in American adult star Mia Malkova in ‘God, Sex and Truth’, in 2018. The filmmaker has now dropped the teaser of their second project together - 'Climax'.

In RGV's upcoming action-thriller, the porn actress will be seen in the lead role. The story of the flick revolves around the adventures of a couple in a 'scary desert'. Ram Gopal Verma took to Twitter to share the teaser of his film and wrote, "Here is the TEASER of CLIMAX starring @MiaMalkova ..It is a scary action packed thriller set in a desert ..A RSR production A @shreyaset presentation ."