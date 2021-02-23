Watch: Pooja Entertainment unveils the enthralling title logo of their magnum opus 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna'

'Mahabharata' is one epic tale that has inspired many film-makers around the globe. However, barely any scripts are presented on the celluloid from Suryaputra Mahavir Karna's perspective. Bringing this story alive for the first time ever on the big screen are producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film will be envisioned on an unparalleled scale with an exemplary attention to detail and benchmark visual effects. It will be a spectacle unlike any unleashed upon the big screen in Indian cinema. The multilingual project is written and directed by R S Vimal. This film will be the most distinguished and grand production from Pooja Entertainment till date.

The film will highlight the events of the epic tale from Suryaputra Mahavir Karna's point of view and will be one of the most awaited box-office battles of the 21st Century.