Watch: Pooja Entertainment hints at 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2' in latest announcement video

Pooja Entertainment, the heritage production house founded by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani completed 27 years and has enjoyed many fruitful decades in the film industry. To celebrate these milestones and those yet to come, the company's social media handles have shared a ‘Library AV’ showcasing the vast array of actors and directors they have worked with.

If the promo is anything to go by, there is a lot more excitement in store. The message in the promo says, "24 years ago we brought two stalwarts together, Stay Tuned Big announcement tomorrow 12:30 Pm!!"

They have now hinted at a massive project with an unprecedented pairing featuring two megastars! Fans have already begun to speculate who these two superstars are.

According to earlier reports, the announcement is said to be about ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2’ and actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been roped in to step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' released in 1998, is a comedy film directed by David Dhawan. It featured Amitabh and Govinda in dual roles. It also stars Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles with Madhuri Dixit in special appearance.

A lot of actor and director friends of the producers have taken to Twitter to share this AV and send wishes for Pooja Entertainment’s next.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

For Pooja Entertainment, recent hits like 'Bellbottom', Coolie No.1, and 'Jawani Jaaneman' have garnered resounding success in theatres as well as on OTT platforms, and have led to the launch of even more ambitious, envelope-pushing projects like 'Production 41' Starring Akshay kumar and Rakul Preet and 'Ganapath’ starring Tiger and Kriti Sanon.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:43 PM IST