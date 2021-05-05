Watch: People gather outside Sonu Sood's Mumbai residence to seek help amid COVID-19 crisis

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered outside Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's Mumbai residence to ask him for help amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Sood and his team have been actively working for people who are trying to arrange certain types of relief to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in India.

A video, shared by a paparazzo by Instagram, shows the actor stepping outside his building in the city to interact with those waiting at the gate to talk to him.

"Hojayega, aur bhi kuch chahiye hoga toh bata dijiye. (This will be done, if you need anything else, please let me know)," the actor is heard saying the clip.