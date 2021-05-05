Watch: People gather outside Sonu Sood's Mumbai residence to seek help amid COVID-19 crisis

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered outside Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's Mumbai residence to ask him for help amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
Sood and his team have been actively working for people who are trying to arrange certain types of relief to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in India.
A video, shared by a paparazzo by Instagram, shows the actor stepping outside his building in the city to interact with those waiting at the gate to talk to him.
"Hojayega, aur bhi kuch chahiye hoga toh bata dijiye. (This will be done, if you need anything else, please let me know)," the actor is heard saying the clip.
The video is currently going viral on the internet with netizens once again lauding the 'Messiah' for his efforts.
Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant wrote: "Best best ! Inspiring so many helping so many kudos to him and his team."
"Yaar this man is something else," commented actor Riddhima Pandit.
Sonu, who has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis, recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.
The actor's appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 recently received appreciation from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The global star has called Sood a visionary philanthropist.
