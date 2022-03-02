Watch 'Pathaan' Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan to return on the big screen on THIS date

After months of speculations around 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the actors on Wednesday dropped the release date of the film.

The action-drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

SRK took to Twitter to share a video, giving the audience a glimpse of what the film is going to be about.

"I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023," he wrote.

The film is touted to be a high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand. The teaser gives a glimpse of SRK's much-anticipated avatar in the film, adding to the curiosity of his fans.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return on the silver screen after a hiatus of five years. His last film, 'Zero', which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in the year 2018.

The shooting and release of 'Pathaan' has been delayed several times at first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then due to the drugs controversy surrounding SRK's elder son Aryan Khan.

A few days ago, the SRK surprised his fans with a new video on social media. The video was an advertisement for a beverage brand and showed SRK fighting goons. In the ad, he could be seen sporting long hair and a beard, much like his look for 'Pathaan'.

