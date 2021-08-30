Watch: Parineeti Chopra sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar' as she flaunts her 'first ab' in a hilarious video

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is one of the fittest celebs, recently shared a video in which she can be seen flaunting her first abs.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti posted a video in which she can be seen in a blue sports bra paired with black leggings.

The 'Ishqzaade' actress has been working out hard to achieve the look. In the short video, she flaunts her abs and even flexes her biceps.

"When you’re about to celebrate your first Ab but the trainer says AB hee na jao chhod kar [Singer: Me]," she captioned her post.

In the background, a soulful version of 'Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar', sung by Parineeti herself for the movie 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', is heard.

Parineeti, who is quite active on social media, has over 33 million followers on Instagram. She often posts fun videos and mesmerizing pictures of herself with her fans.

The actress has been out of the country for months.

Recently, in a Q&A round on Instagram, a fan asked Parineeti about her upcoming project. The fan wrote, "When are you announcing the next film? We've been waiting since March when you said next week." The actress responded, "There are so many factors involved in announcing a film! I'll just say this- I have been shooting during the pandemic (quietly), so trust me, a couple of announcements will come soon. Thank you for the love."

Recently, she was seen in three back-to-back releases -- 'Saina', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'The Girl on The Train'.

Her next release will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:28 PM IST