Watch: Paparazzo mistakes Jacqueline Fernandez for TV actress Jasmin Bhasin; latter can't stop laughing

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Mumbai outside her gym in Juhu.
The 'Kick' actress was seen wearing a red co-ord set with black sports bra and white sneakers.
A video, which is currently going viral on the internet, shows Jacqueline coming out of her gym as the camerapersons stationed outside the location try to capture her.
A paparazzo can be heard calling the actress by the name 'Jasmin' repeatedly.
After the video was shared online by a popular photographer, netizens took to the comments section to react to it.
Actress Jasmin Bhasian, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 14', couldn't stop laughing at the video and dropped several laughing emojis.
Meanwhile a fan wrote, "Even paps are obsessed with Jasmin."
"Sabke muh pe JASMIN BHASIN hi hai," commented another.
A comment read: "Jas in demand."
Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez recently started shooting for Akshay Kumar's film titled 'Ram Setu'. The actress had headed to Ayodhya with Akshay and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha for the mahurat shot of the film.
The first look poster of the film revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.
The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.
