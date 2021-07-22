Watch: Paparazzo breaks his 'chappal' while capturing Kajol and Nysa Devgn, hilarious video leaves netizens in splits

Bollywood star Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, with her daughter Nysa Devgn. The mother-daughter duo were captured by paparazzi at the airport as they sashayed at the airport before boarding a flight.
A video of Kajol and Nysa is currently going viral on the internet which shows the two walking towards the airport. It shows Kajol wearing a green blouse with grey trousers and her daughter is seen in a bright pink ensemble. While they looked stunning as ever, it is something else that has grabbed the attention of netizens on the photo-sharing app.
In the audio of the viral video, a cameraperson is heard talking to another paparazzo, who apparently broke his 'chappal'.
Check out the video here:
The video left netizens cracking up and several users took to the comments section to take funny jibes at the photographers.
A user wrote: "Rishi yaar tune chappal kyu kyu tod diya?"
"Feeling sad for chappal... chappal sacrifice for kajol ki beti," commented another.
A comment read: "Rishi bhai kya yaar photo ke chakkar me chappal thod diya aapne."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol's career graph is currently on a slow pace. The last film in which Kajol was seen was the Netflix released movie 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy'. The film was released on OTT on January 15, 2021, and got great reviews.
Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee. She made her debut in the film 'Bekhudi'. Her most popular films include 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and several others.
Her future projects include the biopic film titled 'Sasi Lalitha', 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3' and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
