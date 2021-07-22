Watch: Paparazzo breaks his 'chappal' while capturing Kajol and Nysa Devgn, hilarious video leaves netizens in splits

Bollywood star Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, with her daughter Nysa Devgn. The mother-daughter duo were captured by paparazzi at the airport as they sashayed at the airport before boarding a flight.

A video of Kajol and Nysa is currently going viral on the internet which shows the two walking towards the airport. It shows Kajol wearing a green blouse with grey trousers and her daughter is seen in a bright pink ensemble. While they looked stunning as ever, it is something else that has grabbed the attention of netizens on the photo-sharing app.

In the audio of the viral video, a cameraperson is heard talking to another paparazzo, who apparently broke his 'chappal'.

Check out the video here: