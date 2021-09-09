Watch: Paparazzi wish Ranbir Kapoor 'happy birthday', actor's reaction will leave you in splits

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. A viral video shows the shutterbugs wishing the actor 'Happy Birthday'.

In the video, Ranbir is seen stepping out of his car when he's greeted by paps. "Happy birthday Ranbir," the photographers can be heard saying.

A confused Ranbir asks, "Happy birthday, kiska hai?"

Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his 39th birthday on September 28.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture, in which he will be sharing the screen for the first time with actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The film will reportedly see Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of Ranbir's mother, while Boney Kapoor will play the role of Ranbir's father.

Ranbir will also be seen in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera', which is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Fans are also waiting to see Ranbir and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt together in the film 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

He will also star in an intense drama 'Animal', which will release on Dussehra 2022. Anil Kapoor will be seen playing Ranbir's father in the movie helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:14 PM IST