Watch: Paparazzi called out for yelling at watchman blocking their view while photographing Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, on Friday, was spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as they arrived at a clinic in Bandra.
A video of Bebo is currently going viral on the internet.
It shows the actors getting down from their car as the watchman of the clinic approaches them. A cameraperson can be heard losing his cool at the watchman as he tries to capture a picture of Kareena.
Check out the video here:
The paparazzo is currently being slammed on Instagram for his 'rude behaviour.'
Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "What the hell was that treatment for that watchman. Viral better educate your reporters."
"Damn! What the hell, how in the world can u have the guts to shout on that watchman like that...
#shame on ur team #viralbhayani," wrote another.
A comment read: "What kind of media people are these who are yelling at the watchman!"
The 40-year-old actor welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21 this year. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and since then has kept the details of his name and pictures away from the media eyes.
The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.
On the other hand, Saif who last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav' has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline.
