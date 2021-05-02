Watch: Pakistani singers' soulful rendition of 'Arziyan' in solidarity with India amid COVID-19 crisis wins hearts

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Indian and the shortage of oxygen and other medical facilities wreaking havoc, a soulful rendition of the famous song Arziyan by a few singers from Pakistan to show solidarity with India is winning hearts.

According to reports, in the video, Pakistani artists Zeeshan Ali, Nauman Ali along with a few others can be seen performing on AR Rahman’s iconic song in solidarity with India as the country is battling a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The heartwarming video was first shared on Facebook and it has now gone viral on social media platforms.

"Hosla na Haro yeh waqt bhi tal jaayega. Raat jitni bhi ghani ho, phir sawera aayega. Art and humanism has no borders. Respect and gratitude is always here in our hearts, love and affinity," the caption read.

Check out the video here: