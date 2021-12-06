e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

Watch: Padmini Kolhapure takes audiences down memory lane with new version of 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

The new version of the iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', sung by veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, was released on Monday
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The new version of the iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' from the film 'Prem Rog', sung by veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, was officially released on Monday.

Talking about the song Padmini Kolhapure said, "While working on this song, it took me back to the memories of shooting the song back in the day. It makes me so happy to feel that zest again and I’m elated to be able to recreate the iconic song once again."

Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma, who launched the music lable Dhamaka Records with Paras Mehta, said, "I wanted to recreate this song even before we started the label. This has been my mothers most special song for me and to get a chance to recreate it and release it on our label is more than special! A big big thank you to Saregama, we hope everyone gives as much love to it as they gave the original."

"The iconic song and the legendary Padminiji is a win-win combo and makes it the perfect anthem for this wedding season. We are so thankful to Padmini ji for lending her soulful voice to the recreation," Paras Mehta said.

'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' features Aimee Misobbah and Amaira Bhatia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'She gave me the green signal': Padmini Kolhapure says Lata Mangeshkar is excited about her version... 'She gave me the green signal': Padmini Kolhapure says Lata Mangeshkar is excited about her version...
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:06 PM IST
Advertisement