Watch: Padmini Kolhapure takes audiences down memory lane with new version of 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

The new version of the iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' from the film 'Prem Rog', sung by veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, was officially released on Monday.

Talking about the song Padmini Kolhapure said, "While working on this song, it took me back to the memories of shooting the song back in the day. It makes me so happy to feel that zest again and I’m elated to be able to recreate the iconic song once again."

Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma, who launched the music lable Dhamaka Records with Paras Mehta, said, "I wanted to recreate this song even before we started the label. This has been my mothers most special song for me and to get a chance to recreate it and release it on our label is more than special! A big big thank you to Saregama, we hope everyone gives as much love to it as they gave the original."

"The iconic song and the legendary Padminiji is a win-win combo and makes it the perfect anthem for this wedding season. We are so thankful to Padmini ji for lending her soulful voice to the recreation," Paras Mehta said.

'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' features Aimee Misobbah and Amaira Bhatia.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:06 PM IST